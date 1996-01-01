21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
We have two equal-size boxes, A and B. Each box contains gas that behaves as an ideal gas. We insert a thermometer into each box and find that the gas in box A is at 50°C while the gas in box B is at 10°C. This is all we know about the gas in the boxes. Which of the following statements must be true? Which could be true? Explain your reasoning. (a) The pressure in A is higher than in B. (b) There are more molecules in A than in B. (c) A and B do not contain the same type of gas. (d) The molecules in A have more average kinetic energy per molecule than those in B. (e) The molecules in A are moving faster than those in B.
