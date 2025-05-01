Problem 3

A parallel-plate air capacitor of capacitance 245 245 pF has a charge of magnitude 0.148 0.148 μ \mu C on each plate. The plates are 0.328 0.328 mm apart.

(a) What is the potential difference between the plates?

(b) What is the area of each plate?

(c) What is the electric field magnitude between the plates?

(d) What is the surface charge density on each plate?