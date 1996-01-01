A spherical capacitor contains a charge of 3.30 nC when connected to a potential difference of 220 V. If its plates are separated by vacuum and the inner radius of the outer shell is 4.00 cm, calculate: (a) the capacitance; (b) the radius of the inner sphere; (c) the electric field just outside the surface of the inner sphere.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Capacitors & Capacitance (Intro) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford