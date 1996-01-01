Polystyrene has dielectric constant 2.6 and dielectric strength 2.0x10^7 V/m. A piece of polystyrene is used as a dielectric in a parallel-plate capacitor, filling the volume between the plates. (a) When the electric field between the plates is 80% of the dielectric strength, what is the energy density of the stored? (b) When the capacitor is connected to a battery with voltage 500.0 V, the electric field between the plates is 80% of the dielectric strength. What is the area of each plate if the capacitor stores 0.200 mJ of energy under these conditions?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro To Dielectrics with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford