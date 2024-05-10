26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Parallel Plate Capacitors
The plates of a parallel-plate capacitor are 2.50 mm apart, and each carries a charge of magnitude 80.0 nC. The plates are in vacuum. The electric field between the plates has a magnitude of 4.00x10^6 V/m. What is (a) the potential difference between the plates; (b) the area of each plate; (c) the capacitance?
