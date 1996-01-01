A parallel-plate air capacitor has a capacitance of 920 pF. The charge on each plate is 3.90 uC. (a) What is the potential difference between the plates? (b) If the charge is kept constant, what will be the potential difference if the plate separation is doubled? (c) How much work is required to double the separation?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Energy Stored by Capacitor with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford