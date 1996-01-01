When a 360-nF air capacitor (1 nF = 10^-9 F) is connected to a power supply, the energy stored in the capacitor is 1.85x10^-5 J. While the capacitor is kept connected to the power supply, a slab of dielectric is inserted that completely fills the space between the plates. This increases the stored energy by 2.32x10^-5 J. (a) What is the potential difference between the capacitor plates? (b) What is the dielectric constant of the slab?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro To Dielectrics with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford