Problem 41e

Suppose the charge on the outer sphere is not − q -q but a negative charge of different magnitude, say − Q -Q . Show that the answers for parts (b) and (c) are the same as before but the answer for part (d) is different. Note: Part (a) asked to calculate the potential ﻿ V ( r ) V(r) V(r)﻿ for (i) ﻿ r < r a r < r_a r<ra​﻿; (ii) ﻿ r a < r < r b r_a < r < r_b ra​<r<rb​﻿; (iii) ﻿ r > r b r > r_b r>rb​﻿. (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take ﻿ V V V﻿ to be zero when ﻿ r r r﻿ is infinite. Part (b) asked to show that the potential of the inner sphere with respect to the outer is ﻿ V a b = q / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) ( 1 / r a − 1 / r b ) V_ab=q/(4πϵ_0 ) (1/r_a -1/r_b) Va​b=q/(4πϵ0​)(1/ra​−1/rb​)﻿. Part (c) asked to use ﻿ E r = − ∂ V / ∂ r = ( − ∂ / ∂ r ) ( 1 / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) q / r ) = [ 1 / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) ] ( q / r 2 ) E_r=-∂V/∂r=(-∂/∂r) (1/(4πϵ_0 ) q/r)=[1/(4πϵ_0 )](q/r^2) Er​=−∂V/∂r=(−∂/∂r)(1/(4πϵ0​)q/r)=[1/(4πϵ0​)](q/r2)﻿ and the result from part (a) to show that the electric field at any point between the spheres has magnitude ﻿ E ( r ) = [ V a b / ( 1 / r a − 1 / r b ) ] ( 1 / r 2 ) E(r)=[V_ab/(1/r_a -1/r_b )](1/r^2) E(r)=[Va​b/(1/ra​−1/rb​)](1/r2)﻿. Part (d) asked to use ﻿ E r = [ 1 / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) ] ( q / r 2 ) E_r = [1/(4πϵ_0 )](q/r^2) Er​=[1/(4πϵ0​)](q/r2)﻿ and the result from part (a) to find the electric field at a point outside the larger sphere at a distance ﻿ r r r﻿ from the center, where ﻿ r > r b r > r_b r>rb​﻿.