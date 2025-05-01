Problem 32b
A small rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of m/s from the edge of the roof of a -m-tall building. The rock doesn't hit the building on its way back down and lands on the street below. Ignore air resistance. How much time elapses from when the rock is thrown until it hits the street?
Problem 33
A juggler throws a bowling pin straight up with an initial speed of m/s. How much time elapses until the bowling pin returns to the juggler's hand?
Problem 34a
You throw a glob of putty straight up toward the ceiling, which is m above the point where the putty leaves your hand. The initial speed of the putty as it leaves your hand is m/s. What is the speed of the putty just before it strikes the ceiling?
Problem 34b
You throw a glob of putty straight up toward the ceiling, which is m above the point where the putty leaves your hand. The initial speed of the putty as it leaves your hand is m/s. How much time from when it leaves your hand does it take the putty to reach the ceiling?
Problem 35a
A tennis ball on Mars, where the acceleration due to gravity is and air resistance is negligible, is hit directly upward and returns to the same level s later. How high above its original point did the ball go?
Problem 35b
A tennis ball on Mars, where the acceleration due to gravity is and air resistance is negligible, is hit directly upward and returns to the same level s later. How fast was it moving just after it was hit?
Problem 38a
A brick is dropped (zero initial speed) from the roof of a building. The brick strikes the ground in s. You may ignore air resistance, so the brick is in free fall. How tall, in meters, is the building?
Problem 38b
A brick is dropped (zero initial speed) from the roof of a building. The brick strikes the ground in s. You may ignore air resistance, so the brick is in free fall. What is the magnitude of the brick's velocity just before it reaches the ground?
Problem 40
A lunar lander is making its descent to Moon Base I (Fig. E). The lander descends slowly under the retro-thrust of its descent engine. The engine is cut off when the lander is m above the surface and has a downward speed of m/s. With the engine off, the lander is in free fall. What is the speed of the lander just before it touches the surface? The acceleration due to gravity on the moon is m/s.
Problem 41a
A -kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. What is the maximum height this rocket will reach above the launch pad?
Problem 41b
A -kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. How much time will elapse after engine failure before the rocket comes crashing down to the launch pad, and how fast will it be moving just before it crashes?
Problem 42a
A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is m above the ground (Fig. E). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. Compute the position and velocity of the sandbag at s and s after its release.
Problem 42d
A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is m above the ground (Fig. E). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. What is the greatest height above the ground that the sandbag reaches?
Problem 44a
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the initial speed of the egg?
Problem 44b
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. How high does it rise above its starting point?
Problem 44c
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the magnitude of its velocity at the highest point?
Problem 44d
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What are the magnitude and direction of its acceleration at the highest point?
Problem 45
A -kg rock is dropped from rest on the earth and reaches the ground in s. When it is dropped from the same height on Saturn's satellite Enceladus, the rock reaches the ground in s. What is the acceleration due to gravity on Enceladus?
Problem 46a
A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of m/s. Ignore air resistance. At what time after being ejected is the boulder moving at m/s upward?
Problem 46b
A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of m/s. Ignore air resistance. At what time is it moving at m/s downward?
Problem 46c
A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of m/s. Ignore air resistance. When is the displacement of the boulder from its initial position zero?
Problem 46d
A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of m/s. Ignore air resistance. When is the velocity of the boulder zero?
Problem 46e
A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of m/s. Ignore air resistance. What are the magnitude and direction of the acceleration while the boulder is (i) moving upward? (ii) Moving downward? (iii) At the highest point?
Problem 47
You throw a small rock straight up from the edge of a highway bridge that crosses a river. The rock passes you on its way down, s after it was thrown. What is the speed of the rock just before it reaches the water m below the point where the rock left your hand? Ignore air resistance.
Problem 49a
A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by m/s3, where the -direction is upward. What is the height of the rocket above the surface of the earth at s?
Problem 49b
A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by m/s3, where the -direction is upward. What is the speed of the rocket when it is m above the surface of the earth?
Problem 62b
A small rocket burns 0.0500 kg of fuel per second, ejecting it as a gas with a velocity relative to the rocket of magnitude 1600 m/s. Would the rocket operate in outer space where there is no atmosphere? If so, how would you steer it? Could you brake it?
Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Back