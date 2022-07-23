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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 46b
Chapter 2, Problem 46b

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. At what time is it moving at 20.020.0 m/s downward?

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Identify the initial conditions: The boulder is ejected with an initial speed of 40.0 m/s upward. We need to find the time when its speed is 20.0 m/s downward.
Understand the motion: The boulder is subject to gravitational acceleration, which is approximately 9.8 m/s² downward. This will slow it down as it moves upward, stop it momentarily, and then accelerate it downward.
Use the kinematic equation for velocity: The velocity of an object under constant acceleration can be described by the equation: v=vi-gt, where v is the final velocity, vi is the initial velocity, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and t is the time.
Set up the equation: Substitute the known values into the equation. The final velocity v is -20.0 m/s (downward), vi is 40.0 m/s, and g is 9.8 m/s². The equation becomes: -20.0=40.0-9.8t.
Solve for time t: Rearrange the equation to solve for t. This involves isolating t on one side of the equation: t=(40.0--20.0)9.8. Calculate the value of t.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinematics Equations

Kinematics equations describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration. They are essential for calculating the position, velocity, and time of an object in motion. In this problem, the equations help determine the time at which the boulder reaches a specific velocity while moving downward.
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Gravitational Acceleration

Gravitational acceleration is the constant acceleration experienced by objects due to Earth's gravity, approximately 9.81 m/s² downward. This concept is crucial for understanding the motion of the boulder as it moves upward and then downward, affecting its velocity and time of travel.
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Velocity Direction

Velocity direction indicates whether an object is moving upward or downward. In this problem, understanding that the boulder initially moves upward and then downward is key to determining when its velocity is 20.0 m/s downward, requiring consideration of both magnitude and direction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. At what time after being ejected is the boulder moving at 20.020.0 m/s upward?

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Textbook Question

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. When is the velocity of the boulder zero?

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Textbook Question

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. What are the magnitude and direction of the acceleration while the boulder is (i) moving upward? (ii) Moving downward? (iii) At the highest point?

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Textbook Question

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. When is the displacement of the boulder from its initial position zero?

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A 1515-kg rock is dropped from rest on the earth and reaches the ground in 1.751.75 s. When it is dropped from the same height on Saturn's satellite Enceladus, the rock reaches the ground in 18.618.6 s. What is the acceleration due to gravity on Enceladus?

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An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point 30.030.0 m below its starting point 5.005.00 s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What are the magnitude and direction of its acceleration at the highest point?

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