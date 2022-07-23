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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 46e
Chapter 2, Problem 46e

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. What are the magnitude and direction of the acceleration while the boulder is (i) moving upward? (ii) Moving downward? (iii) At the highest point?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the forces acting on the boulder: Since the problem states to ignore air resistance, the only force acting on the boulder is gravity.
Understand the concept of acceleration due to gravity: Regardless of the direction of motion, the acceleration due to gravity near the Earth's surface is constant and directed downward. This is approximately 9.8 m/s².
Determine the acceleration while moving upward: As the boulder moves upward, it is decelerating due to gravity. The magnitude of the acceleration is 9.8 m/s², and the direction is downward.
Determine the acceleration while moving downward: As the boulder moves downward, it is accelerating due to gravity. The magnitude of the acceleration remains 9.8 m/s², and the direction is still downward.
Determine the acceleration at the highest point: At the highest point, the boulder's velocity is momentarily zero, but the acceleration due to gravity is still present. The magnitude is 9.8 m/s², and the direction is downward.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Acceleration

Gravitational acceleration is the constant acceleration experienced by an object due to Earth's gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s² downward. Regardless of the object's motion direction, this acceleration remains constant, affecting the boulder's upward, downward, and peak motion.
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Projectile Motion

Projectile motion involves objects moving under the influence of gravity alone, following a parabolic trajectory. In this scenario, the boulder is a projectile, initially moving upward, slowing down until it reaches its peak, then accelerating downward, all under constant gravitational acceleration.
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Velocity at the Highest Point

At the highest point of its trajectory, the boulder's vertical velocity becomes zero momentarily before it starts descending. Despite the velocity being zero, gravitational acceleration still acts downward, preparing the boulder to accelerate back towards the ground.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. When is the velocity of the boulder zero?

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Textbook Question

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. At what time is it moving at 20.020.0 m/s downward?

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A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. When is the displacement of the boulder from its initial position zero?

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A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first 10.010.0 s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by ay=(2.80a_{y}=(2.80 m/s3)t)t, where the +y+y-direction is upward. What is the speed of the rocket when it is 325325 m above the surface of the earth?

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You throw a small rock straight up from the edge of a highway bridge that crosses a river. The rock passes you on its way down, 6.006.00 s after it was thrown. What is the speed of the rock just before it reaches the water 28.028.0 m below the point where the rock left your hand? Ignore air resistance.

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