Problem 3a
A web page designer creates an animation in which a dot on a computer screen has position . Find the magnitude and direction of the dot's average velocity between and .
Problem 4a
The position of a squirrel running in a park is given by . (a) What are and , the -and -components of the velocity of the squirrel, as functions of time?
Problem 4b
The position of a squirrel running in a park is given by . At , how far is the squirrel from its initial position?
Problem 6a
A dog running in an open field has components of velocity vx = 2.6 m/s and vy = −1.8 m/s at t1 = 10.0 s. For the time interval from t1 = 10.0 s to t2 = 20.0 s, the average acceleration of the dog has magnitude 0.45 m/s2 and direction 31.0° measured from the +x–axis toward the +y–axis. At t2 = 20.0 s, what are the x- and y-components of the dog's velocity?
Problem 7a
The coordinates of a bird flying in the xy-plane are given by x(t) = αt and y(t) = 3.0 m − βt2, where α = 2.4 m/s and β = 1.2 m/s2. (a) Sketch the path of the bird between t = 0 and t = 2.0 s.
Problem 7b
The coordinates of a bird flying in the xy-plane are given by x(t) = αt and y(t) = 3.0 m − βt2, where α = 2.4 m/s and β = 1.2 m/s2. Calculate the velocity and acceleration vectors of the bird as functions of time.
Problem 7c
The coordinates of a bird flying in the xy-plane are given by x(t) = αt and y(t) = 3.0 m − βt2, where α = 2.4 m/s and β = 1.2 m/s2. Calculate the magnitude and direction of the bird's velocity and acceleration at t = 2.0 s.
Problem 8a
A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by . What are and , the - and - components of the car's velocity as functions of time?
Problem 8b
A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by . What are the magnitude and direction of the car's velocity at ? (b) What are the magnitude and direction of the car's acceleration at ?
Problem 9a
A physics book slides off a horizontal tabletop with a speed of 1.10 m/s. It strikes the floor in 0.480 s. Ignore air resistance. Find the height of the tabletop above the floor.
Problem 10
A daring 510 N swimmer dives off a cliff with a running horizontal leap, as shown in Fig. E3.10. What must her minimum speed be just as she leaves the top of the cliff so that she will miss the ledge at the bottom, which is 1.75 m wide and 9.00 m below the top of the cliff?
Problem 11
Crickets Chirpy and Milada jump from the top of a vertical cliff. Chirpy drops downward and reaches the ground in 2.70 s, while Milada jumps horizontally with an initial speed of 95.0 cm/s. How far from the base of the cliff will Milada hit the ground? Ignore air resistance.
Problem 12a
A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How much time is required for the football to reach the highest point of the trajectory?
Problem 12b
A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How high is this point?
Problem 12c
A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How much time (after it is thrown) is required for the football to return to its original level? How does this compare with the time calculated in part (a)?
Problem 12d
A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How far has the football traveled horizontally during this time?
Problem 14a
The froghopper, Philaenus spumarius, holds the world record for insect jumps. When leaping at an angle of 58.0° above the horizontal, some of the tiny critters have reached a maximum height of 58.7 cm above the level ground. (See Nature, Vol. 424, July 31, 2003, p. 509.) What was the takeoff speed for such a leap?
Problem 16a
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find the horizontal and vertical components of the shell's initial velocity.
Problem 16b
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How long does it take the shell to reach its highest point?
Problem 16c
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find its maximum height above the ground.
Problem 16d
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How far from its firing point does the shell land?
Problem 16e
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. At its highest point, find the horizontal and vertical components of its acceleration and velocity.
Problem 18b
A shot putter releases the shot some distance above the level ground with a velocity of 12.0 m/s, 51.0° above the horizontal. The shot hits the ground 2.08 s later. Ignore air resistance. What are the components of the shot's velocity at the beginning and at the end of its trajectory?
Problem 18c
A shot putter releases the shot some distance above the level ground with a velocity of 12.0 m/s, 51.0° above the horizontal. The shot hits the ground 2.08 s later. Ignore air resistance. How far did she throw the shot horizontally?
Problem 19a
In a carnival booth, you can win a stuffed giraffe if you toss a quarter into a small dish. The dish is on a shelf above the point where the quarter leaves your hand and is a horizontal distance of 2.1 m from this point (Fig. E3.19). If you toss the coin with a velocity of 6.4 m/s at an angle of 60° above the horizontal, the coin will land in the dish. Ignore air resistance. What is the height of the shelf above the point where the quarter leaves your hand?
Problem 19b
In a carnival booth, you can win a stuffed giraffe if you toss a quarter into a small dish. The dish is on a shelf above the point where the quarter leaves your hand and is a horizontal distance of 2.1 m from this point (Fig. E3.19). If you toss the coin with a velocity of 6.4 m/s at an angle of 60° above the horizontal, the coin will land in the dish. Ignore air resistance. What is the vertical component of the velocity of the quarter just before it lands in the dish?
Problem 21d
A man stands on the roof of a 15.0-m-tall building and throws a rock with a speed of 30.0 m/s at an angle of 33.0° above the horizontal. Ignore air resistance. Calculate Draw x-t, y-t, vx–t, and vy–t graphs for the motion.
Problem 25a
The earth has a radius of 6380 km and turns around once on its axis in 24 h. What is the radial acceleration of an object at the earth's equator? Give your answer in m/s2 and as a fraction of g.
Problem 25b
The earth has a radius of 6380 km and turns around once on its axis in 24 h. If arad at the equator is greater than g, objects will fly off the earth's surface and into space. (We will see the reason for this in Chapter 5.) What would the period of the earth's rotation have to be for this to occur?
Problem 28a
A model of a helicopter rotor has four blades, each 3.40 m long from the central shaft to the blade tip. The model is rotated in a wind tunnel at 550 rev/min. What is the linear speed of the blade tip, in m/s?
