Skip to main content
Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 40
Chapter 2, Problem 40

A lunar lander is making its descent to Moon Base I (Fig. E2.402.40). The lander descends slowly under the retro-thrust of its descent engine. The engine is cut off when the lander is 5.05.0 m above the surface and has a downward speed of 0.80.8 m/s. With the engine off, the lander is in free fall. What is the speed of the lander just before it touches the surface? The acceleration due to gravity on the moon is 1.61.6 m/s.
A lunar lander 5.0 m above the surface, preparing for free fall.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial conditions: The lander is 5.0 m above the surface with a downward speed of 0.8 m/s. The acceleration due to gravity on the moon is 1.6 m/s².
Use the kinematic equation for velocity in free fall: v² = u² + 2as, where v is the final velocity, u is the initial velocity, a is the acceleration, and s is the distance fallen.
Substitute the known values into the equation: u = 0.8 m/s, a = 1.6 m/s², and s = 5.0 m.
Calculate the expression inside the square root: u² + 2as = (0.8 m/s)² + 2 * (1.6 m/s²) * (5.0 m).
Solve for v by taking the square root of the result from the previous step: v = √[(0.8 m/s)² + 2 * (1.6 m/s²) * (5.0 m)].

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Free Fall

Free fall occurs when an object is falling solely under the influence of gravity, with no other forces acting on it. In this scenario, once the lunar lander's engine is cut off, it enters free fall, meaning it will accelerate downward at the acceleration due to gravity on the Moon, which is 1.6 m/s². This concept is crucial for determining the lander's final speed just before it touches the surface.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:36
Vertical Motion & Free Fall

Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration. In this case, we can use the equation that relates initial velocity, final velocity, acceleration, and distance: v² = u² + 2as, where 'v' is the final velocity, 'u' is the initial velocity, 'a' is the acceleration, and 's' is the distance fallen. This equation will help calculate the lander's speed just before impact.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:25
Kinematics Equations

Initial Velocity

The initial velocity is the speed of an object at the start of a time interval. For the lunar lander, its initial velocity when the engine is cut off is 0.8 m/s downward. This value is essential for calculating the final speed just before the lander touches the surface, as it influences how fast the lander will be moving after falling the remaining distance of 5.0 m.
Recommended video:
Guided course
7:27
Escape Velocity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A brick is dropped (zero initial speed) from the roof of a building. The brick strikes the ground in 1.901.90 s. You may ignore air resistance, so the brick is in free fall. How tall, in meters, is the building?

1887
views
Textbook Question

A 75007500-kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of 2.252.25 m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of 525525 m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. What is the maximum height this rocket will reach above the launch pad?

1832
views
Textbook Question

A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude 5.005.00 m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is 40.040.0 m above the ground (Fig. E2.442.44). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. Compute the position and velocity of the sandbag at 0.2500.250 s and 1.001.00 s after its release.

3333
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A 75007500-kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of 2.252.25 m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of 525525 m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. How much time will elapse after engine failure before the rocket comes crashing down to the launch pad, and how fast will it be moving just before it crashes?

3129
views
Textbook Question

A brick is dropped (zero initial speed) from the roof of a building. The brick strikes the ground in 1.901.90 s. You may ignore air resistance, so the brick is in free fall. What is the magnitude of the brick's velocity just before it reaches the ground?

2520
views
Textbook Question

A tennis ball on Mars, where the acceleration due to gravity is 0.379g0.379g and air resistance is negligible, is hit directly upward and returns to the same level 8.58.5 s later. How fast was it moving just after it was hit?

2211
views