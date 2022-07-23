A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first 10.0 10.0 s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by a y = ( 2.80 a_{y}=(2.80 m/s3 ) t )t , where the + y +y -direction is upward. What is the height of the rocket above the surface of the earth at t = 10.0 t = 10.0 s?