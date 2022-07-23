A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by m/s3, where the -direction is upward. What is the height of the rocket above the surface of the earth at s?
A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by m/s3, where the -direction is upward. What is the speed of the rocket when it is m above the surface of the earth?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics Equations
Variable Acceleration
Integration in Physics
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