An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the initial speed of the egg?
A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is m above the ground (Fig. E). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. What is the greatest height above the ground that the sandbag reaches?
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Key Concepts
Free Fall
Initial Velocity
Kinematic Equations
A -kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. What is the maximum height this rocket will reach above the launch pad?
A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is m above the ground (Fig. E). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. Compute the position and velocity of the sandbag at s and s after its release.
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the magnitude of its velocity at the highest point?
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. How high does it rise above its starting point?
A -kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of m/s2 and feels no appreciable air resistance. When it has reached a height of m, its engines suddenly fail; the only force acting on it is now gravity. How much time will elapse after engine failure before the rocket comes crashing down to the launch pad, and how fast will it be moving just before it crashes?