Problem 42a

A small block on a frictionless, horizontal surface has a mass of 0.0250 kg. It is attached to a massless cord passing through a hole in the surface (Fig. E10.40). The block is originally revolving at a distance of 0.300 m from the hole with an angular speed of 2.85 rad/s. The cord is then pulled from below, shortening the radius of the circle in which the block revolves to 0.150 m. Model the block as a particle. Is the angular momentum of the block conserved? Why or why not?