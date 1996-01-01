An airplane propeller is 2.08 m in length (from tip to tip) and has a mass of 117 kg. When the airplane’s engine is first started, it applies a constant torque of 1950 N•m to the propeller, which starts from rest. (e) What is the instantaneous power output of the motor at the instant that the propeller has turned through 5.00 revolutions?
