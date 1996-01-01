Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics14. Torque & Rotational DynamicsTorque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
Problem 10b
A 12.0-kg box resting on a horizontal, frictionless surface is attached to a 5.00-kg weight by a thin, light wire that passes over a frictionless pulley (Fig. E10.16). The pulley has the shape of a uniform solid disk of mass 2.00 kg and diameter 0.500 m. After the system is released, find

(b) the acceleration of the box, and

