14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque on Discs & Pulleys
7:01 minutes
Problem 10.17d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 2.20-kg hoop 1.20 m in diameter is rolling to the right without slipping on a horizontal floor at a steady 2.60 rad/s. (d) Find the velocity vector for each of the points in part (c), but this time as viewed by someone moving along with the same velocity as the hoop.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos