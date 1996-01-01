CP A stone is suspended from the free end of a wire that is wrapped around the outer rim of a pulley, similar to what is shown in Fig. 10.10. The pulley is a uniform disk with mass 10.0 kg and radius 30.0 cm and turns on frictionless bearings. You measure that the stone travels 12.6 m in the first 3.00 s starting from rest. Find (b) the tension in the wire.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford