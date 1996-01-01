Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics14. Torque & Rotational DynamicsTorque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
6:05 minutes
Problem 10g
CP A stone is suspended from the free end of a wire that is wrapped around the outer rim of a pulley, similar to what is shown in Fig. 10.10. The pulley is a uniform disk with mass 10.0 kg and radius 30.0 cm and turns on frictionless bearings. You measure that the stone travels 12.6 m in the first 3.00 s starting from rest. Find (b) the tension in the wire.

