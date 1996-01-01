Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics14. Torque & Rotational DynamicsTorque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
6:49 minutes
Problem 10c
Textbook Question

CP A 15.0-kg bucket of water is suspended by a very light rope wrapped around a solid uniform cylinder 0.300 m in diameter with mass 12.0 kg. The cylinder pivots on a frictionless axle through its center. The bucket is released from rest at the top of a well and falls 10.0 m to the water. (b) With what speed does the bucket strike the water?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
8:12m

Watch next

Master Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.