14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
5:39 minutes
Problem 10.29a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A playground merry-go-round has radius 2.40 m and moment of inertia 2100 kg•m^2 about a vertical axle through its center, and it turns with negligible friction. (a) A child applies an 18.0-N force tangentially to the edge of the merry-go-round for 15.0 s. If the merry-go-round is initially at rest, what is its angular speed after this 15.0-s interval?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos