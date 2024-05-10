A playground merry-go-round has radius 2.40 m and moment of inertia 2100 kg•m^2 about a vertical axle through its center, and it turns with negligible friction. (a) A child applies an 18.0-N force tangentially to the edge of the merry-go-round for 15.0 s. If the merry-go-round is initially at rest, what is its angular speed after this 15.0-s interval?