Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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626\(\sqrt\)2 •xx
−6x2-6x^2
−6x-6x
−62-6\(\sqrt\)2 •xx
Master Simplifying Radicals Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
100a6b225x2\(\sqrt{\frac{100a^6b^2}{25x^2}\)}
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\(\sqrt\)6\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)5
5x⋅7y\(\sqrt{5x}\[\cdot\]\sqrt{7y}\)
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
180\(\sqrt{180}\)
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
281\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{81}\)}
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
14416\(\frac{\sqrt{144}\)}{\(\sqrt{16}\)}