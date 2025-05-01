Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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Master Multiplying Large Whole Numbers Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the product.
Find the product by rewriting with the distributive property.
57×657×6
Rewrite the problem as a multiplication problem and solve.
3+3+3+3+3+3+33+3+3+3+3+3+3
8+8+8+88+8+8+8
Write an expression to represent the array.
Find the product
3∙3∙63∙3∙6
(10)(3)(2)(10)(3)(2)
State which property of multiplication is being used.
3(5×2)∙9=3∙5(2×9)3(5×2)∙9=3∙5(2×9)