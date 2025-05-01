Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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50(6+7)=65050\(\left\)(6+7\(\right\))=65050(6+7)=650
6(50+7)=3426\(\left\)(50+7\(\right\))=3426(50+7)=342
7(50×6)=21007\(\left\)(50\(\times\)6\(\right\))=21007(50×6)=2100
7(50×6)=3427\(\left\)(50\(\times\)6\(\right\))=3427(50×6)=342
Master Multiplying Large Whole Numbers Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the product.
45×23×145×23×1
811×0×15811×0×15
Rewrite the problem as a multiplication problem and solve.
3+3+3+3+3+3+33+3+3+3+3+3+3
8+8+8+88+8+8+8
Draw an array to represent the expression.
5×35\(\times\)3
Write an expression to represent the array.