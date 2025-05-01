Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
3×7=203\(\times\)7=203×7=20
3×7=213\(\times\)7=213×7=21
3×6=183×6=183×6=18
3×6=213\(\times\)6=213×6=21
Master Multiplying Large Whole Numbers Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the product.
811×0×15811×0×15
Find the product by rewriting with the distributive property.
57×657×6
Rewrite the problem as a multiplication problem and solve.
8+8+8+88+8+8+8
Draw an array to represent the expression.
5×35\(\times\)3
Write an expression to represent the array.
Find the product
3∙3∙63∙3∙6