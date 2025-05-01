Patricia has meters of fencing to make a rectangular garden in her backyard. She wants the length to be meters more than the width. Complete steps & of the word problem solving process to set up an equation Patricia could use to find the width of her rectangular fence.
10. Linear Equations and Inequalities
Introduction to Problem Solving
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10. Linear Equations and Inequalities
Introduction to Problem Solving
- Multiple Choice8views
- Multiple Choice
The sum of three consecutive even integers is . Find the integers4views
- Multiple Choice
Find the unknown number.
If half of a number is added to , the result is the same as subtracting from the number.6views
- Multiple Choice
Find the unknown numbers.
One number is nine less than another. Their sum is negative twenty-seven.6views
- Multiple Choice
Jordan is designing a picture frame for a poster. The perimeter of the frame is cm. The length is cm longer than its width. Identify the dimensions of this poster.7views
- Multiple Choice
The sum of two consecutive odd integers is . Find the integers.4views