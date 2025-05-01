Verify that the given value is a solution to the equation.
10. Linear Equations and Inequalities
Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality
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10. Linear Equations and Inequalities
Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality
- Multiple Choice3views
- Multiple Choice
Verify that the given value is a solution to the equation.5views
- Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.2views
- Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.3views
- Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.3views
- Multiple Choice
Identify the following as either an expression or equation.4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a linear equation in one variable?6views
- Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.3views
- Multiple Choice
Identify the following as either an expression or equation.5views
- Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a linear equation in one variable?6views