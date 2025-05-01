Multiple Choice
Given the equation , what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 0)
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Given the equation , what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 0)
Given the equation , which of the following ordered pairs is a solution?
Given the equation what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 8)
In which quadrant is the following point located?
Given the equation what is the missing variable shown below?
(5,__)
Given the equation , what is the missing variable shown below?
(2,__)
In which quadrant is the following point located?
Given the equation , which of the following ordered pairs is a solution?
Given the equation , what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, )
Given the equation what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, )