Multiple Choice
If and complete the operation below:
5
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If and complete the operation below:
If and complete the operation below:
Is a solution to the following equation?
Subtract, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
Subtract, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
Is a solution to the following equation?