Multiple Choice
The horizontal bar graph below shows the population (in thousands) of six fictional cities. Estimate how many more people live in Cedar Falls than Brighton.
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The horizontal bar graph below shows the population (in thousands) of six fictional cities. Estimate how many more people live in Cedar Falls than Brighton.
The horizontal bar graph below shows the population (in thousands) of six fictional cities. What city has the largest population?
The horizontal bar graph below shows the population (in thousands) of six fictional cities. What is approximate population of Dunhaven?