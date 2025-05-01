A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. Approximately how many more mm of rainfall were recorded in April than February?
7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics
Line Graphs
- Multiple Choice1views
- Multiple Choice
The graph below compares the monthly sales of two bookstores during the first four months of the year. What were the sales of River Books in February?1views
- Multiple Choice
The graph below compares the monthly sales of two bookstores during the first four months of the year. How much greater were Maple Books' sales than River Books' sales in April?1views
- Multiple Choice
A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. Estimate the total rainfall for January and February.1views
- Multiple Choice
A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. Approximately how many less mm of rainfall were recorded in May than June?1views
- Multiple Choice
The graph below compares the monthly sales of two bookstores during the first four months of the year. What was the combined sales of both bookstores in January?1views
- Multiple Choice
A meteorological station recorded the total rainfall for the first six months of the year, as shown in the line graph below. How much rainfall was recorded in March?1views