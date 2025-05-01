Multiple Choice
Determine what two whole numbers the square root is between without using a calculator.
(B)
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Determine what two whole numbers the square root is between without using a calculator.
(B)
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
Evaluate.
(C)
Evaluate.
(A)
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
Determine what two whole numbers the square root is between without using a calculator.
(A)
Evaluate.
(B)
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
Approximate using a calculator and round to the nearest thousandth.
(A)
Approximate using a calculator and round to the nearest thousandth.
(B)