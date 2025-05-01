Multiple Choice
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
65 hm = _________ dm
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Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
65 hm = _________ dm
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A soccer field is about 100 ___ long.
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
650 m = ______ dam
Perform the indicated operation.
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A grain of rice is about 7 ___ long.
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
4500 mm = _____ m
Perform the indicated operation.
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
7300 cm = ________ mm
Select the most reasonable metric unit for the given object.
A pencil is about 18 ___ long.
Perform the indicated operation.
Perform the indicated operation.