Multiple Choice
Write the phrase as a mathematical expression, then simplify.
(B) The product of and
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Write the phrase as a mathematical expression, then simplify.
(B) The product of and
Find the product.
(C)
Find the product.
(B)
Multiply the following.
Multiply the following.
A submarine descends 85 ft every minute for 4 minutes. What is its change in elevation?
Write the phrase as a mathematical expression, then simplify.
(A) times
Multiply the following.
Multiply the following.
Find the product.
(A)
Multiply the following.