Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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151515
−15-15−15
−2-2−2
222
Master Multiplying More Than Two Integers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Multiply the following.
(−2)(−5)(−3)(4)(-2)(-5)(-3)(4)
6∙4∙0∙(−1)6∙4∙0∙(-1)
10(4)(−1)10(4)(-1)
(−1)(−1)(−1)(−1)(-1)(-1)(-1)(-1)
Find the product.
(B) (−7)(−4)(-7)(-4)
(C) −9×0-9×0
Write the phrase as a mathematical expression, then simplify.
(A) 66 times −11-11
(B) The product of −7-7 and 88