Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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6666
−66-66
−5-5
−17-17
Master Multiplying More Than Two Integers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Multiply the following.
(−1)(−1)(−1)(−1)(-1)(-1)(-1)(-1)
Find the product.
(A) (−5)∙3(-5)∙3
(B) (−7)(−4)(-7)(-4)
(C) −9×0-9×0
Write the phrase as a mathematical expression, then simplify.
(B) The product of −7-7 and 88
A submarine descends 85 ft every minute for 4 minutes. What is its change in elevation?
(−3)(4)(−2)(-3)(4)(-2)
(−2)(−5)(−3)(4)(-2)(-5)(-3)(4)