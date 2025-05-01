Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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242424
−24-24−24
141414
−14-14−14
Master Multiplying More Than Two Integers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the product.
(C) −9×0-9×0
Write the phrase as a mathematical expression, then simplify.
(A) 66 times −11-11
(B) The product of −7-7 and 88
A submarine descends 85 ft every minute for 4 minutes. What is its change in elevation?
Multiply the following.
(−2)(−5)(−3)(4)(-2)(-5)(-3)(4)
6∙4∙0∙(−1)6∙4∙0∙(-1)
10(4)(−1)10(4)(-1)
(−1)(−1)(−1)(−1)(-1)(-1)(-1)(-1)