Express the sentence as a proportion.
Two thirds is to one fifth as two fifths is to one ninth.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
Two thirds is to one fifth as two fifths is to one ninth.
Use cross products to determine whether the proportion is true or false.
A trail map shows 3.6 miles in 1.2 hours, while another section shows 7 miles in hours.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
Ten is to fifteen as four is to six.
Use cross products to determine whether the proportion is true or false.
Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
Four bags of flour costs \$12, and eight bags of flour costs \$18.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A paint mixture uses 2.5 liters of blue paint for every 4 liters of white paint, and another mixture uses 7.5 liters of blue paint for every 12 liters of white paint.
Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
One and eight tenths is to two as four and five tenths is to five.
Solve the proportion using cross products.
Solve the proportion using cross products.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A recipe uses 3 cups of rice for 5 cups of broth, and 15 cups of rice for 25 cups of broth.
Determine whether the proportion is true or false.
Solve the proportion using cross products.
Determine whether the proportion is true or false.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A car travels 80 miles in 2 hours and 120 miles in 3 hours.