Express the sentence as a proportion.
A car travels 80 miles in 2 hours and 120 miles in 3 hours.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A car travels 80 miles in 2 hours and 120 miles in 3 hours.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A paint mixture uses 2.5 liters of blue paint for every 4 liters of white paint, and another mixture uses 7.5 liters of blue paint for every 12 liters of white paint.
A trail map shows 3.6 miles in 1.2 hours, while another section shows 7 miles in hours.
Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
One and eight tenths is to two as four and five tenths is to five.