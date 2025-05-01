Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
One and eight tenths is to two as four and five tenths is to five.
Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
One and eight tenths is to two as four and five tenths is to five.
Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
Four bags of flour costs \$12, and eight bags of flour costs \$18.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
Two thirds is to one fifth as two fifths is to one ninth.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A recipe uses 3 cups of rice for 5 cups of broth, and 15 cups of rice for 25 cups of broth.