Express the sentence as a proportion.
Two thirds is to one fifth as two fifths is to one ninth.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
Two thirds is to one fifth as two fifths is to one ninth.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A recipe uses 3 cups of rice for 5 cups of broth, and 15 cups of rice for 25 cups of broth.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A car travels 80 miles in 2 hours and 120 miles in 3 hours.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A paint mixture uses 2.5 liters of blue paint for every 4 liters of white paint, and another mixture uses 7.5 liters of blue paint for every 12 liters of white paint.