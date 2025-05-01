Multiple Choice
The frequency distribution table below lists the salary of various workers in the Chicago area. How many individuals are making 80k or more annually?
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160−179 lbs
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The frequency distribution table below lists the salary of various workers in the Chicago area. How many individuals are making 80k or more annually?
The frequency distribution table below lists the salary of various workers in the Chicago area. What is the most common average salary range in the area?
The weights of a group of college wrestlers were recorded based on the histogram below: Estimate how many athletes are between 180 and 199 pounds.