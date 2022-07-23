Frequency Distributions and Histograms organize data into class intervals and show how often values fall in each range. In a frequency distribution table, the classes are the categories or intervals, tally marks help count values, and the frequency is the number of measurements in each class. When constructing a table, class intervals should be evenly spaced and should not overlap, so each data value belongs to only one interval.

A histogram is a bar graph based on a frequency distribution, with touching bars. The horizontal axis shows the class intervals, and the vertical axis shows frequency. To build a histogram, use each row of the frequency distribution table and draw a bar whose height matches the frequency for that interval. Histograms make it easier to interpret grouped data, identify the most common range by the tallest bar, and find less common ranges by the shortest bars.