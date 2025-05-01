Multiple Choice
The frequency distribution table below lists the salary of various workers in the Chicago area. What is the most common average salary range in the area?
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The frequency distribution table below lists the salary of various workers in the Chicago area. What is the most common average salary range in the area?
The weights of a group of college wrestlers were recorded based on the histogram below: Estimate how many athletes are between 180 and 199 pounds.
The weights of a group of college wrestlers were recorded based on the histogram below: What is the most common weight range amongst athletes?