Given the equation y = 3 x − 8 y=3x-8 , which of the following ordered pairs is a solution.

(A) ( 0 , − 8 ) \(\left\)(0,-8\(\right\))

(B) ( 2 3 , − 6 ) \(\left\)(\(\frac\)23,-6\(\right\))

(C) ( 2 , 0 ) \(\left\)(2,0\(\right\))