Multiple Choice
Given the equation , what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 0)
1
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Given the equation , what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 0)
Graph the given linear equation.
Given the equation , what is the missing variable shown below?
(2, __)
Given the equation what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, )
Graph the given linear equation.
Given the equation , what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 10)
Given the equation , which of the following ordered pairs is a solution.
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
Graph the given linear equation.
Given the equation what is the missing variable shown below?
(5,__)
Given the equation , which of the following ordered pairs is a solution.
Given the equation what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 8)