Prealgebra
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Master Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Graph the given linear equation.
−2x=y−6-2x=y-6
y=12x−2y=\(\frac\)12x-2
Given the equation y−4=x+1y-4=x+1, which of the following ordered pairs is a solution.
Given the equation y=3x−8y=3x-8, which of the following ordered pairs is a solution.
(A) (0,−8)\(\left\)(0,-8\(\right\))
(B) (23,−6)\(\left\)(\(\frac\)23,-6\(\right\))
(C) (2,0)\(\left\)(2,0\(\right\))
(D) (1,−3)\(\left\)(1,-3\(\right\))
Given the equation y=2x−4y=2x-4, what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 10)
Given the equation y=2x−4y=2x-4, what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 0)
Given the equation 2x+3y=102x+3y=10 what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 8)
(__, −53-\(\frac\)53)