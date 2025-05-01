Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
A
A and B
C
C and D
Master Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Graph the given linear equation.
3x−2y=43x-2y=4
−2x=y−6-2x=y-6
y=12x−2y=\(\frac\)12x-2
Given the equation y−4=x+1y-4=x+1, which of the following ordered pairs is a solution.
Given the equation y=2x−4y=2x-4, what is the missing variable shown below?
(2, __)
(__, 10)
Given the equation y=2x−4y=2x-4, what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 0)
Given the equation 2x+3y=102x+3y=10 what is the missing variable shown below?
(__, 8)