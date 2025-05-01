Multiple Choice
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
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Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
Determine what two whole numbers the square root is between without using a calculator.
(B)
Evaluate.
(A)
Evaluate.
(C)
Approximate using a calculator and round to the nearest thousandth.
(A)
Approximate using a calculator and round to the nearest thousandth.
(B)
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
Evaluate.
(B)
Determine what two whole numbers the square root is between without using a calculator.
(A)